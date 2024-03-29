Local puppets remind voters to register by April 8

Loogie says, “don’t forget to register by April 8 to vote in the primary!” Loogie, controlled by puppeteer Matt Holdzkom, is seen Friday, March 22, 2024, at Mirror Indy in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Jenna Watson/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — You may have seen my story last week, explaining how to register to vote for Indiana’s primary election before the April 8 deadline. You can read all the helpful details about registering before the May 7 election day there, but it’s easy to forget the quickly-approaching deadline.

[No, seriously — go read it.]

To make it more memorable, I decided to ask for the help of some unique friends. Meet Dr. Fletcher Shelby, a professor with a penchant for silly phrases, and Loogie, our green fuzzy friend who gets a little anxious. The clock is ticking, so don’t forget!