Local puppets remind voters to register by April 8
INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — You may have seen my story last week, explaining how to register to vote for Indiana’s primary election before the April 8 deadline. You can read all the helpful details about registering before the May 7 election day there, but it’s easy to forget the quickly-approaching deadline.
To make it more memorable, I decided to ask for the help of some unique friends. Meet Dr. Fletcher Shelby, a professor with a penchant for silly phrases, and Loogie, our green fuzzy friend who gets a little anxious. The clock is ticking, so don’t forget!
