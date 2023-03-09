Man dead after Johnson County crash

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in a crash Wednesday night in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash at around 7:45 p.m. on Hospital Road at the intersection of County Road South 50 East. That’s about two and a half miles southwest of Franklin.

The driver, identified by police as a 22-year-old man from Morgantown, was traveling southwest in a Ford F-150 on Hospital Road when the truck went off the road and then got back on it, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

A few moments later, the truck went back off the road, drove between two telephone roads, and rolled over. The cab was of the truck was crushed by a tree, police say. The truck ended up in ditch next to a bridge.

According to a police report, a man living east the crash scene heard “tires screeching and a loud bang.”

The crash was still under investigation and police did not say what caused the truck to go off the road.