Marion County health leader: In-person classes can resume by Jan. 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Schools in Marion County can reopen to in-person learning by Jan. 4, the city’s health department leader and mayor said Thursday during a coronavirus briefing.

That’s for students in grades 1-12.

The Marion County Public Health Department made the change based on data analysis. Dr. Virginia Caine, the department director, said in a videoconference that data shows kids in elementary through high school are not big contributors to the overall positivity rate.

Indianapolis Public Schools later Thursday, despite Caine’s announcement, issued a statement that said, in part: “We believe it will be critical to assess the conditions and data after the Winter Break in order to make a determination if it is safe to return to in-person learning prior to the already scheduled January 19 date.”

Caine says Marion County students in grades 1-12 can return to schools on Jan. 4 but must follow these guidelines:

Students and staff must be socially distanced.

Masks are required by students and staff in Grade 3 and higher.

Parents, students, and teachers should avoid unnecessary contact outside of their household 10 days prior to Jan. 4.

Schools originally could not restart in-person learning until Jan. 18.

Caine explained the reason for the date change. “So it’s a combination of being able to delve in deeper to our data and looking at it compared to the positivity rate in our school systems based on grades compared to our community spread that we feel pretty confident that we will be all right related to the Jan. 4 date.”

Since the beginning of November, the number of COVID-19 cases per day in Marion County has tripled. Emergency room visits have doubled, and hospitalizations have gone from 20 per day to 33. Marion County’s current positivity rate is 14.6%.

Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported the state’s positivity rate at 26.7%. Indiana has recorded 6,575 deaths. A total of 404,935 Hoosier have tested positive for the coronavirus.

