Maroon 5 announces exclusive show at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Kickstart the summer with Maroon 5 and Grammy-winning songstress Maren Morris at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, June 22.

The Noblesville show is part of an exclusive six-city summer tour of the East Coast, coinciding with Maroon 5’s headline shows at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and the Ottawa Bluesfest, and in between their Las Vegas residency run.

Fans can expect Maroon 5 to deliver a set highlighted by mega-hits and fan favorites with new production and staging. Nothing says “summertime” quite like songs such as “This Love,” “Sugar,” and “Moves Like Jagger!”

Ticket information

Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time.

General ticket on sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, concession stand vouchers, an exclusive VIP gift item, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.