Hogsett, Public Works break ground on neighborhood connector path on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Near North Development Corporation, IU Health, and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works broke ground Wednesday on a new multiuse path on the near north side.

The path will provide safer travel for bicyclists and pedestrians in the Meridian Highland neighborhood, while also serving as a connection to local trails and health and wellness resources at the nearby IU Health campus.

“This path will serve as a new pedestrian option for Near North residents as well as employees at IU Health and Ivy Tech, and I want to recognize the residents who provided input on this project’s design. By bringing community members in early, listening, and shaping this project to fit their needs, we ensure this new linkage to the Fall Creek Greenway is a safe and useful addition to pedestrian mobility in Indianapolis.” Mayor Joe Hogsett

Paths and curbs will be created along:

The east side of Capitol Avenue from 21st Street to the Fall Creek Greenway.

The south side of 21st Street from Boulevard Place to Capitol Avenue.

Boulevard Place from 21st Street to the Fall Creek Greenway Connector.

Road resurfacing for a bicycle route will take place along McLean Place from Boulevard Place to Capitol Avenue.