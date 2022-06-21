Local

Monumental Yoga returns to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Yoga lovers from across central Indiana will take over Monument Circle on Tuesday for the 9th annual Monumental Yoga event.

Monumental Yoga is a fundraiser in support of Indy Yoga Movement, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that aims to improve the life skills of young people by offering mindfulness and yoga in schools.

This year’s event coincides with both the summer solstice and the International Day of Yoga, says Suzy Bindley, co-founder and president of Indy Yoga Movement.

“It will be an active day. Anyone that’s athletic should come down and enjoy this beautiful day,” Bindley said. “We’re making the class attainable to any skill set, so anyone from kindergarten all the way up through age 95 can join us. And, really, the practice of yoga is about really essentially learning how to breathe, so it’s attainable for anyone.”

Guests can check out the wares for sale in Vendor Village and then grab a mat for a yoga class or two, Bindley says.

“We have many yoga classes throughout the day, ranging from more restorative quiet classes and breathing classes to real athletic yoga classes.”

A yoga class for kids is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and an hour-long community yoga class, hosted by several Indy-area yoga studios, starts at 7 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate must register online in advance and bring their own water bottle and mat.