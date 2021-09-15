Local

Morgan County councilor resigns after ‘inappropriate’ comments

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Morgan County councilor has resigned after “inappropriate and disturbing comments,” according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Board of Commissioners.

Paul Prather, a Republican who represents townships including Mooresville and part of the Martinsville area, resigned on Tuesday, the statement said.

The statement said a person “had the presence of mind and bravery to turn on her camera” and record Prather’s comments, made Monday. The Reporter-Times says the woman filed a police report, but that police were unable to file criminal charges.

“During the video, Prather can be heard asking the woman, ‘Do you like older men?’ He then asks her to walk with him while asking questions about her sex life,” the Reporter-Times reported.

The statement added, “No person, especially one who purports to serve the public, should behave in this manner. Councilman Prather’s conduct was both reprehensible and unacceptable. We commend the brave individual and the many citizens who have called out Mr. Prather’s inappropriate actions.”

All commissioners and remaining council members signed the statement, which was posted on social media. Republicans under state law must call a caucus of precinct committee members in Jackson, Greene, Madison, Harrison and parts of Washington townships within 30 days of the resignation to fill the vacant seat.

“We look forward to welcoming a new council member soon, one who will serve the citizens of this county with the decency and integrity they expect from both their elected and unelected public servants of our county,” the statement said.