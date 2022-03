Local

Mr. Science joins Daybreak for. St Patrick’s Day-themed experiments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) St. Patrick’s Day is just a few days away, and what better way to celebrate than with a little bit of science?

Jason Lindsey, also known as ‘Mr. Science’ from ‘Hooked on Science,’ joined Daybreak on Sunday to demonstrate two holiday-themed experiments, rainbow (or leprechaun) milk and capturing your shadow.

