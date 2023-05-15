Multiple people without homes after Shelbyville apartment fire

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people are without homes following a Monday morning fire in Shelbyville, firefighters said.

Crews from the Shelbyville Fire Department were dispatched at around 4:30 a.m. to a fire at an apartment building in the 800 block of Miller Avenue. That’s near the intersection with Colescott Street, about a half-mile west of Morrison Park.

Firefighters arrived and found the multi-story apartment building and two residential trailers on fire, the fire department said on Facebook.

It was unclear how many people were displaced by the fire. They were receiving aid from the fire department and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.