New sandwich option may have you ‘Eat Mor Chikin’ this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chick-fil-A lovers are in for a great surprise this summer!

Chick-fil-A is testing a new grilled chicken sandwich that will have customers’ taste buds in a frenzy.

Starting Monday, customers can purchase the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich at their nearest Chick-fil-A. The combination of candied bacon, sweet heat pickle, and pepper jack cheese between a Maple Brioche Bun creates a one-of-a-kind flavor.

Indianapolis is one of two testing locations for this limited-time sandwich.

