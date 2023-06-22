New traffic restrictions at 146th Street and Allisonville Road

An image shows the plans for an overpass and roundabout at 146th Street and Allisonville Road on the border of Fishers and Noblesville, Indiana. (Image from Video Provided/Hamilton County Highway Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new phase of construction at 146th Street and Allisonville Road means new restrictions for drivers in Hamilton County.

With the start of Phase 2A on Thursday, drivers can no longer turn left from 146th Street onto Allisonville Road, the Hamilton County Highway Department says.

At the same time, crews will reopen one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on 146th Street.

Sowers Drive, Wellington Court, and Kensington Drive will be closed for the duration of Phase 2A, which is expected to last through the end of October.

Delays are expected, especially during the morning and afternoon rush, and drivers should seek alternate routes when possible.

The county highway department encourages drivers to use a “zipper merge” when merging at 146th Street and Allisonville Rad.

The interchange project, which will also include an overpass, is expected to wrap up in 2025.