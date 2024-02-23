NFL legend Shannon Sharpe returns to Indy for ‘Steward Speakers’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fresh off a win from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe returned to Indy Thursday night to speak at Steward Speakers.

Steward Speakers is an annual Black history celebration that highlights prominent figures with the goal of enhancing opportunities in education for minority students. The theme for the 2023-2024 season is sports and education in the African American community.

Sharpe was a tight end for 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos and 2 with the Baltimore Ravens. He made eight Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls. His career stats were overshadowed Thursday night by his lesser-known personal highlights.

Sharpe discussed his journey from humble beginnings in Tison, Georgia, to his global success as a sports icon and media mogul.

The event pulled in a large crowd of people wanting to hear his story, including a number of WISH-TV staff members.