Nickel Plate Express offers unique railbike excursions starting this summer

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Individuals and groups can soon “bike” the historic Nickel Plate Express (NPX) line north and south from Forest Park using unique “railbikes” that operate on the existing railroad tracks. The NPX Railbike is the first of its kind in Indiana and one of the few available in the Midwest.

The specially designed family-friendly sturdy Rail Gliders look like “dune buggies” and are manufactured in Pennsylvania. They allow up to four passengers (plus two optional seats for very young children) to travel together north or south from Forest Park in scheduled tours lasting from 45 minutes to two hours. The rail bikes use foot power and follow the existing rail lines north to the Devin Wye (located north of Noblesville and south of Cicero), or south to downtown Noblesville.

“During warmer months we wanted to offer a one-of-a-kind experience in Indiana through the railbike program,” NPX Executive Director Emily Reynolds said. “This program seemed like the perfect complement to our regular rail excursions.”

The railbike’s Forest Park Rail Adventure lasts two hours and departs north on the rail line. It features seven available bikes or 30 seats plus two additional seats and may be purchased in single or multiple seats. It is available beginning in late May. Single seats are $45, and an entire quad bike rental is $129.

The White River Family Cruise lasts 45 minutes plus a 60-minute layover in downtown Noblesville to shop or dine. It also features seven available bikes or 30 seats plus two additional seats and may be purchased in single or multiple seats. It is available in June. Single seats are $30, and an entire quad bike rental is $109.

Adults up to 6-foot-4 and children of all ages may railbike. All children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All riders must be secured safely in a seat of their own and harnesses are available for toddlers. Infants under the age of 2 may ride strapped security to an adult in an infant carrier. Excursions are accompanied by trained staff members. The railroad does not operate on the line during railbike periods.

“Northbound tracks do have a slight incline, but the bikes have been thoroughly tested and found not only manageable but also fun for riders of all levels,” Reynolds said.

Summer schedules and how to make reservations, which are recommended, can be found at NickelPlateExpress.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a railbike?

NPX Railbikes are high-quality railbikes manufactured in Pennsylvania by Rail Gliders. The family-friendly, pedal-powered bikes are designed to safely run on top of the rails of the existing Nickel Plate railroad tracks where NPX operates, departing from Forest Park. Railbikes seat up to four and are safe for all ages. The more people who can pedal, the easier it is to maneuver, but the bikes are designed for ease of operation.

Who can ride railbikes?

Railbikes are versatile and easy to ride for people of all ages and abilities – everyone from small children to adults up to 6-foot-4. Rail Glider’s seats are adjustable, even while sitting in them.

Children can ride railbikes with appropriate adult guidance. Youth under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in the railcar, however. All riders must be secured safely in a seat of their own. Harnesses are available for toddlers. Infants under the age of two may ride strapped securely to an adult in an infant carrier.

How do railbike tours work?

Reservations are recommended. All tours depart together and are led by a trained tour guide. Railbikes can be rented as a group or by individual seats. Participants maintain a distance of about 500 feet between railbikes. The railbikes are designed to turn their seats, so once the designated northern- or southern-most point is reached, the seats are turned for the return trip. For excursions into downtown Noblesville, railbikes rest at the rail terminus until the return trip when the seats are turned for the northbound trip. This means the experience is round trip and passengers return to their starting point. Tour lengths vary. See reservations for more information.

Who else will be on the tracks?

Nickel Plate Express Railbikes will be the only operators for the tour. As such, no train movement will occur at the same time when railbikes are in use. Daily coordination within the organization ensures all parties are aware of the schedule for both railbikes and train operations for maximum safety.

What is the weather policy?

NPX Railbikes operate in most weather conditions, including rain and on cooler or hotter days, as long as it is deemed safe. Railbike tours proceed in light to moderate rain but exclude heavy rain or threatening weather such as lightning. Staff reviews weather radar before each tour and has access to Hamilton County Emergency Management alerts.

Should continuous downpour or adverse weather conditions be expected, the railroad may opt cancel or delay departure until conditions improve. Due to the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms, a decision to cancel a tour for this reason is typically made approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time. Should the tour be canceled for weather-related issues, participants will be offered a full refund.

Customers who choose to cancel due to weather are subject to a cancellation fee, so they should be mindful when booking that railbikes is an outdoor activity and may be exposed to the elements including light rain, wind, heat, and cool temperatures.

How are railbikes tickets purchased?

Reservations are strongly recommended. Space is limited and walk-in tickets are not guaranteed. Tickets can be purchased per seat or for all four seats on the railbike. There is a discount when purchasing the entire bike. If individual tickets are purchased, other passengers may be seated in that railbike.

What should I wear?

Passengers should review weather forecast and dress appropriately. Since these tours take place outdoors and the railbikes are exposed to the elements, comfortable and loose-fitting clothing that is suitable for hiking or cycling is best. Closed-toed shoes are advised for convenience and safety.

Is there a place to put my things?

Each railbike is equipped with a small basket for bags and other items. Larger items should be stored in the vehicle you drove. Passengers should bring bottled water. There will be bottles of water to purchase at the railroad store if these are forgotten. Passengers may bring a snack to enjoy on the journey but please gather all trash or empty bottles and leave the railbike and the nearby environment litter free. If conditions are sunny, passengers should consider applying sunscreen prior to departure.