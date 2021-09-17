Local

Over 6,000 Afghan evacuees being housed at Camp Atterbury

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visits Afghan refugees on Sept. 8, 2021, at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 6,000 Afghan refugees are being housed at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base and preparing for permanent resettlement, two weeks after the first wave of evacuees arrived.

Department of Homeland Security Mark Howell said 6,603 Afghan refugees were being housed at Atterbury as of Wednesday.

Nearly 58% of the refugees are male, and 47.4% are under the age of 18.

Officials said twenty-five refugees have so far completed their final health and safety screenings departed the camp. Most who left were American citizens, spouses of American citizens or green card holders who had already completed the above processes, including vaccinations.

According to U.S. officials, Indiana is projected to take 490 arrivals.