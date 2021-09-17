Local

Over 6,000 Afghan evacuees being housed at Camp Atterbury

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb visits Afghan refugees on Sept. 8, 2021, at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 6,000 Afghan refugees are being housed at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base and preparing for permanent resettlement, two weeks after the first wave of evacuees arrived.

Department of Homeland Security Mark Howell said 6,603 Afghan refugees were being housed at Atterbury as of Wednesday.

Nearly 58% of the refugees are male, and 47.4% are under the age of 18.

Officials said twenty-five refugees have so far completed their final health and safety screenings departed the camp. Most who left were American citizens, spouses of American citizens or green card holders who had already completed the above processes, including vaccinations.

According to U.S. officials, Indiana is projected to take 490 arrivals.

  • Gov. Holcomb visits with a evacuee family near their quarters at Camp Atterbury during his visit on Sept. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/Office of Governor Eric Holcomb)
  • Gov. Holcomb meeting with officials to discuss the current status of “Operation: Allies Welcome” on Sept. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/Office of Governor Eric Holcomb)
  • Gov. Holcomb visits Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury on Sept. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/Office of Governor Eric Holcomb)
  • Afghan evacuee children play soccer Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. The troops are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Army/Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)
  • First Cavalry Division Soldier and Afghan evacuee children play soccer on Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Atterbury. The troops are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Army/Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
  • First Cavalry Division Soldier and Afghan evacuee children play soccer on Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Atterbury. The troops are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Army/Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)
  • Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ((left) and National Guard Adjutant General Dale Lyles have a news conference Sept. 1, 2021, at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NY millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder

National /

Specialty plastics firm in Crawfordsville is acquired

Inside INdiana Business /

Satellite maker, defense contractor expands in Fort Wayne

Inside INdiana Business /

Telecom company to invest $20M in River Ridge facility

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image