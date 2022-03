Local

Overturned semi closes I-465 SB on west side

An overturned semi blocking lanes of I-456 SB near I-74. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 465 southbound between West 34th Street and I-74 is closed for at least four hours due to an overturned semitrailer, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The semi overturned near the 16.2 mile marker shortly before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The exit ramp at Exit 16 is also closed, according to INDOT.

Police scanner traffic indicated the driver of the semi was trapped inside the vehicle.

A hazmat team was called to the scene for a fuel spill.

I-465 SB: Overturned semi trailer between W 34th St and I-74 (MM 16.3, 5m N of Indianapolis). For the next four hours. Exit ramp closed. I-465 SB TO I-74 WB CLOSED https://t.co/xS707fkSxC — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) March 2, 2022