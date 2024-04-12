Perry Township’s Abraham Lincoln Elementary is using a shoe drive to help those in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Abraham Lincoln Elementary began a shoe drive in the early spring to help an organization called WaterStep provide clean water for kids in impoverished countries.

WaterStep essentially takes the old shoes that were collected and sells them to a distributor. From there, WaterStep uses the money to build clean water systems that it uses at areas of disaster and in underdeveloped countries.

Abraham Lincoln students have been collecting shoes for the last nine years. It takes about 1,000 pounds of shoes to build one water system. In nine years, they’ve collected enough shoes to build 13 water systems, Abraham Lincoln teacher Melinda Williams said.

The school’s service club spearheaded this year’s project. The shoe drive was in March.

This year, Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students collected 46 bags of shoes, or almost 2,000 pounds. That builds two clean water systems.

Since the students reached their goal, Principal John Sponsel had to take a dip in a huge tub of ice water. On Friday, students saw their principal take a cold plunge.

According to leaders with Perry Township Schools, 75% of the students are living in poverty. Many of the school district’s kids come from impoverished countries-where they didn’t have running water and therefore had to drink from a nearby creek.

“This is just a great way for students and families to be able to bring in something they already have and really get behind this helping others around the world. And many of our students do relate. Once we start looking at the countries that don’t have access to clean water, they start sharing memories from when they were in their old country,” Williams told News 8.

By collecting shoes, Abraham Lincoln Elementary students are not only helping others who are less fortunate — they are also giving back because many of them have been in their shoes.

Williams says anyone who wants to donate their old shoes should keep them packed away until next year and then donate them to the school.