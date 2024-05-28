Plant protection group to preserve historic ash tree at Indiana State Capitol

THE COTSWOLDS, UNITED KINGDOM: Sunlight through the leaves and branches of a deciduous Common Ash tree - Fraxinus - on a sunny warm day in Springtime in the Cotswolds, England. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images).

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arborjet-Ecologel, a leader in plant health, will treat a historic ash tree at the Indiana State Capitol on Tuesday.

The company states research indicates that environmentally sound trunk injections not only save trees but are also more cost-effective compared to removal and replacement.

Preserving mature trees contributes to maintaining property values and has a long-term positive impact on the environment. Mature trees help reduce stormwater runoff, lower CO2 production, and decrease overall energy costs.

Tuesday’s event will highlight the importance of tree preservation and the innovative solutions available to combat invasive species, like the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive beetle from eastern Asia.

The beetle larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, disrupting their ability to transport water and nutrients, which leads to the tree’s decline. The beetle has been detected in 36 states and multiple Canadian provinces, causing the loss of millions of ash trees.

Arborjet says it is donating products for this treatment as part of its Saving America’s Iconic Trees initiative.

This program aims to ensure the health and longevity of the country’s most treasured trees in public parks, gardens, and other historic sites. The treatment will protect the tree against invasive insects and diseases, bolstering its overall health and maintaining its historic status for generations to come.

The ash tree preservation will take place at 9 a.m. at the Indiana State Capitol Building at 200 W. Washington St.