Police investigate Anderson shooting

Anderson, Indiana, Police Department cars. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Divine Triplett
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was shot in Anderson, IN Saturday morning.

According to a release, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found Mark Neel, 34, of Anderson. Police say Neel went outside to confront another person in the alleyway after hearing gunshots. Police say an altercation was started between both Neel and the other person. During the altercation, police say Neel was shot.

Police say Neel was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police did not provide information about the other person involved in the shooting.

Investigators say they’re still looking into the shooting. Anyone with more information should contact Detective Mike Williams at 765-648-6753.

