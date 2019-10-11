Police seek help to find 48-year-old with dementia

Police were searching for Loretta Bullens, 48, on Oct. 11, 2019. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a 48-year-old woman with dementia who is missing.

Loretta Bullens was last seen Thursday in the 2400 block of North Tibbs Avenue. That’s just south of Lafayette Road on the west side.

Bullens was described as 5-feet-3 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a purple outfit with the shirt a different shade of purple than the pants, said the alert from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. She also was carrying a white bag. In video footage, she was not wearing her glasses.

Bullens is easily confused and suffers from memory loss, the alert said. She has depression and is epileptic.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or 317-326-3811.

The alert from IMPD is the third is two days for missing people.