Police: Shots fired at home in Fishers

FISHERS Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police were investigating after someone shot at a house early Friday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, there were multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road. That’s northwest of 121st Street and Hoosier Road.

Fishers police responded and located a vacant home that had been struck by bullets. Officers searched the area and found that no one was injured.

Investigators believe the person who shot at the house was in a vehicle and drove away.

Police are asked homeowners in the area to check any doorbell or exterior video that they may have from the time of the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact Fishers detectives at 317-595-3341.