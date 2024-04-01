Private plane crashes just west of Muncie airport; 3 critically injured

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A small private plane has crashed just west of the Delaware County Regional Airport, the City of Muncie said Monday morning.

A post on Facebook confirmed the crash, stating three people were injured in the crash around 10:26 a.m.

All three people, including the pilot, were said to be in critical condition.

Tim Baty, Delaware County Regional Airport manager, told News 8 that it is believed “two bystanders were walking the greenway when the crash happened.”

The three injured were taken to a hospital in Muncie.

Travelers were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews investigated. It was unclear how long roads in the area would be shut down.

The city did not say what caused the crash.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. News 8 has also reached out to the public information officer for the airport.