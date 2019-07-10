Purdue says ‘Stranger Things’ shirt could hit stores

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Boiler up(side down)!

Purdue University says a shirt seen in the new season of “Stranger Things” could be hitting store shelves soon.

The university says it is looking for licencees to see who can re-create the ’80s-style short sleeve ringer sweatshirt.

The shirt is seen in episode one of the new season of the Netflix hit.

If the shirts get made, they would be available at the Purdue Team Store and at Purdueteamstore.com.

Many of the fashions seen in the new season are available for purchase, such as El’s shirt, Hopper’s shirt, El’s romper and Lucas’s shirt.