Recycled Cycles in Westfield to hold used bike sale and donation day

(The Hamilton County Reporter) — A used bicycle sale and donation day will be held Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Recycled Cycles, at the group’s repair shop at 810 E. Main St., Westfield. The shop is located at the top of the drive, north of Big Hoffa’s BBQ.

Several top-condition bikes will be offered for sale at bargain prices. Payment by check is preferred. Proceeds will be used to purchase parts to repair other bikes. Last year, Recycled Cycles repaired and gave away more than 375 bicycles to deserving families who might not otherwise have afforded new bikes for Christmas.

The group repairs child and adult bikes throughout the year under the sponsorship of Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County. Donations of any used bike no matter the condition will be accepted. Parts of unrepairable bikes are salvaged to make whole bikes.