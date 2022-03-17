Local

Relief agencies assist at Walmart distribution center fire

Supplies are set out March 17, 2022, for all crews working to put out a massive fire that began a day earlier at the Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Garrett Bergquist)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters battling the aftermath of a massive fire on Thursday said relief agencies have been a tremendous help from the beginning.

Both the Salvation Army and the Rapid Relief Team set up tents across the street from the Walmart distribution center that was destroyed in a massive Wednesday afternoon fire.

Louis Samuels, the Indianapolis coordinator for the Rapid Relief Team, said his organization sent someone over shortly after the fire broke out Wednesday to see if firefighters needed any help. His group has been handing out bottled water and packets containing snacks and alcohol wipes ever since.

Jerry Bessler, a battalion chief with the Washington Township-Avon Fire Department, said the presence of relief groups at a major fire scene is a big help for firefighters who must carry heavy gear while completing arduous tasks. He said firefighters don’t have the option of leaving to grab a bite to eat.

Samuels is a member of the Plymouth Bretheten Christian Church. Its members volunteer for their communities through the Rapid Relief Team. He said it gives him a chance to live the teachings of his face every day. Samuels said he plans to stay until his assistance is no longer needed. That might take a while.

Firefighters on Thursday morning said inspectors won’t enter the building until Friday at the earliest. They said firefighters are still battling hot spots.