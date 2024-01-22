Restaurants ready for Devour Indy Winterfest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Celebration of the city’s culinary scene kicks off Monday. Devour Indy Winterfest gives restaurants a way to showcase their offerings during a two-week festival.

There are over 100 restaurants across the area participating. During the event, businesses crafted special “value-priced” three-course menus.

It’s a way for visitors and residents alike to try local favorites and something new. The event looks to demonstrate what restaurants have to offer with “value-priced” three-course meals, featured cocktails, and more.

Executive Chef of The Fountin Room Ricky Martinez says the event challenges his creativity.

“I use it as an opportunity to just run some new items, probably potential new menu items,” Martinez said “Just to give a regular something different … Without losing what we are — the essence of what the Fountain Room is for new people, potential new regular customers.”

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association puts on Devour twice a year, once in the winter and again in the summer.

Agave & Rye took part in Devour for the first time during its Summerfest in 2023.

House Leader Benjamin Neyman says it’s exciting to return to the line-up.

“It’s a really good opportunity for new guests to discover our restaurant and the food that we offer,” Neyman said.

With locations across the city, Condado Tacos will also be participating.

General Manager of the Massachusetts Avenue location Dana Schuler says the festival is a great way to collaborate with others.

“It’s really awesome that we get to draw some extra guests down here,” Schuler said. “There’s so many beautiful and wonderful restaurants down here. So it’s great to work with them.”

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit Devour Indy’s website. Winterfest runs through Feb. 4.

To learn more about Condado Tacos, watch the video below.