Richmond schools to resume in-person classes Tuesday

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Officials with the Richmond Community Schools announced Monday on Facebook that they will be holding in-person classes on Tuesday.

The announcement was made in tandem with the city of Richmond’s “shelter in place” order being lifted, and the school says they have practiced proper air quality cleansing with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The school also says though they will have in-person classes Tuesday, they plan to release students early so school officials may take the afternoon to discuss moving forward into the week.

The school expressed its thanks to the first responders working to keep the town safe and shared its sympathy with the families who were displaced by the fire on April 11.

