Silver Alert canceled for Carmel woman

LATEST: Indiana State Police in a news release issued at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday said, “Silver Alert 130-2022 issued on September 13, 2022 on Chloe Bass has been cancelled as of September 13, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.” No word on whether she was found safe.

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Carmel woman.

The Carmel Police Department say Chloe Bass, 19, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis.

Bass is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers believe she’s in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.