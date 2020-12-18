Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old boy missing from Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday evening for a 13-year-old boy missing from Kokomo and believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Police describe Szander Wheeler, 13, as 5-feet-8 and 175 pounds with green hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 6:43 p.m. Thursday wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Wheeler’s location is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7199 or dial 911.