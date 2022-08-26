Local

Silver Alert issued for mom’s son, boyfriend from Mooresville; last seen in July

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for mother’s son and her boyfriend, says the Mooresville Police Department.

The police agency is looking for 3-year-old Steven Bryan and 30-year-old Caleb Blevins. says a Silver Alert from Indiana State Police. The man and boy were last seen July 20.

They are believed to be with 29-year-old Deborah Bryan and may be in a silver 2020 Toyota RAV4 with Indiana plate VSH490.

Steven Bryan is 3 feet 5 inches and 32 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Caleb Blevins is 6 feet and 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deborah Bryan is 5 feet 8 inches and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where they are, call 911 or the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434.