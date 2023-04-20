Speedway Kroger deli fails health reinspection after mice complaints

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Grocery shoppers in Speedway will need to wait a little bit longer to buy items from the bakery and deli at Kroger.

The Kroger supermarket on Crawfordsville Road closed its deli, bakery, and three aisles over the weekend after complaints of mouse droppings and mice running in the store and around the self-checkout area.

According to health inspectors, the original complaint made on April 13 said mice were seen running through store aisles and were located around the self-checkout area.

Inspectors from the Marion County Public Health Department visited the store again Thursday for a recheck, but the deli and bakery did not meet the department’s standards.

The Marion County Public Health Department released the following statement on Thursday: