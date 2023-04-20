Speedway Kroger deli fails health reinspection after mice complaints
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Grocery shoppers in Speedway will need to wait a little bit longer to buy items from the bakery and deli at Kroger.
The Kroger supermarket on Crawfordsville Road closed its deli, bakery, and three aisles over the weekend after complaints of mouse droppings and mice running in the store and around the self-checkout area.
According to health inspectors, the original complaint made on April 13 said mice were seen running through store aisles and were located around the self-checkout area.
Inspectors from the Marion County Public Health Department visited the store again Thursday for a recheck, but the deli and bakery did not meet the department’s standards.
The Marion County Public Health Department released the following statement on Thursday:
“After a recheck by MCPHD Food and Consumer Safety this morning (4/20) of the Kroger at 5718 Crawfordsville Road in Speedway, the bakery and deli areas remain closed for at least another day. The other areas of the store that were closed/restricted following the initial inspection have been approved to reopen. So, the store is still under restriction, but only for the bakery and deli as of this morning.”