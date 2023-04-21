Speedway Kroger bakery, deli reopens after mice complaints

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Marion County health authorities on Friday allowed a Speedway Kroger to reopen its bakery and deli sections after concerns about mice in the store.

Marion County Public Health Department had said in a Sunday statement that the supermarket has closed its bakery, deli, and three aisles after reports of rodent activity. According to health inspectors, the original complaint made on April 13 said mice were seen running through store aisles and were located around the self-checkout area.

Upon investigation, mice droppings were found in several areas, including shelving in the bakery, in chip and bread aisles, and on shelves where housewares are displayed.

The aisles had been allowed to reopen Thursday.

Curt Brantingham, a spokesperson for the health department, has said the grocery made significant sanitation improvements and structural repairs to alleviate the concerns.