Speedway Kroger deli closed due to rodent activity

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Marion County Public Health Department said in a statement Sunday that the Kroger supermarket in Speedway has closed its bakery, deli, and three aisles after reports of rodent activity.

According to health inspectors, the original complaint made on Thursday said mice were seen running through store aisles and were located around the self-checkout area.

Upon investigation, mice droppings were found in several areas, including shelving in the bakery, in chip and bread aisles, and on shelves where housewares are displayed.

Eric Halvorson, a spokesperson for Kroger Central Division, which includes central Indiana, said in a statement.

Our team acted quickly, deeply cleaning the areas noted by the inspectors and did further evaluation to ensure all areas meet our high standards. We’re ready for reinspection and are awaiting the opportunity to schedule their next visit as soon as possible. Eric Halvorson, public affairs manager for Kroger Central Division

Inspectors closed those areas to the public and will remain closed until the area passes inspection. The rest of the store remains open. A reinspection was scheduled for April 20.