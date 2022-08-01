Local

Teenager shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on Kingsford Drive in Indianapolis on August 1, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting early Monday morning on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 2 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive. That’s a residential area just off of 71st Street, west of Crooked Creek.

Officers arrived and found a teenager who had been shot. He was later identified as Robert Fletcher Jr.

Police are still investigating and have not said what led to the shooting or shared any suspect information.