Top Indy mocktail spots for sober sips during Dry January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is on a mocktail mission this Dry January, and the city’s buzzing with zero-proof options. From Tiki-inspired delights to creatively curated concoctions, there’s a spot for every palate. Dive into this roundup of venues offering booze-free brilliance, making the start of the year a flavorful celebration sans alcohol.

Bodhi

Located at 922 Massachusetts Ave, Bodhi is known for its fresh flavors in mocktails, the cocktail menu always has a tasty seasonal mocktail or you can’t go wrong with a Thai Iced Tea.

Parlor Public House

At 600 E. Ohio St. Suite B, Parlor Public House offers both caffeine fixes and evening drinks. Their seasonal menu includes creative combinations like the “Yamaste” with ube syrup, orgeat, and pineapple.

The Brasserie at Kan-Kan

Found at 1258 Windsor St., The Brasserie offers a constantly updated zero-proof cocktail list, catering to various tastes from sweet to spicy to enjoy along with a film. Try the “SMULTRONSTÄLLET” created with Lyre’s Aperitif, roasted coconut water, strawberry, earl grey, kumquat, and nutmeg.

16-Bit Bar + Arcade

Located at 110 E. New York St., 16-Bit is a barcade with simpler alcohol-free options amidst classic video game entertainment.

Baby’s Indy

Situated at 2147 N. Talbott St, Baby‘s boasts creative mocktails like “Virgin Paloma” and “Virgin Mary,” all priced at $6.

Bar One Fourteen

At 114 E. 49th St, Bar One Fourteen has two mocktails, the “Butternut” and “Cherry Blossom,” both for $10.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

On the northeast side at 2721 E. 86th St, Blue Sushi Sake Grill offers three mocktails priced at $5 each, featuring combinations like “Coco Hydration” and “Dragon Fruit Lemonade.”

The Cannon Ball Lounge

This rooftop lounge at 141 E. Washington St has a stellar view and three mocktails, including “I Miss My Spritz” Dhōs bittersweet aperitif and zero-proof sparkling wine and “Good Graces,” with lemon, guava, honey, New Orleans n/a bitters, oranges, and ginger beer both priced at $13.

The Inferno Room

Situated at 902 Virginia Ave, The Inferno Room customizes zero-proof Tiki-inspired drinks based on your preferences. Try the “Coocoonut Grove” with coconut, pineapple, cinnamon, walnut bitters, and lemon.

Ball & Biscuit

At 331 Massachusetts Ave, this cocktail bar serves up an entire menu comprising of seven alcohol-free drinks, including a delicious spritz. You can also add Delta-8 or CBD to your drink for an extra $2 to $3.

Memento Zero Proof

As Indiana’s first zero-proof lounge, Memento, located at 8701 E. 116th St. in Fishers, offers a diverse zero-proof cocktail menu along with non-alcoholic beers, wines, and coffee.

Snug

At 210 S. Audubon Rd., Snug brings an Irish pub vibe with a seasonal alcohol-free punch and a sparkling tea options.

Bonus: DIY at home with Loren’s AF

In Carmel at 5790 E. Main St., Loren’s AF shop offers a wide selection of alcohol-free options, from spirits and beers to mixers and ready-to-drink beverages so you aren’t tempted to order away from the mocktail menu somewhere.