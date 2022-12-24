Local

Travel advisories for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Only three of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under red travel warning, the highest level.

As many as 15 counties had the red level Friday, which limits travel to emergency management personnel only.

Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may be restricted and to use caution while driving. Counties in the orange are under travel watch which means only essential travel is recommended, such as to and from work or in emergency situations.

According to the County Travel Advisory Map, only Posey County remains without some level of restriction.