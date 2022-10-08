Local

Tuskegee Airmen Memorial dedication ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a special dedication of the Tuskegee Airmen Hero’s Memorial Expansion in Seymour.

It’s happening at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Freeman Municipal Airport. Tim Molinari and Reginald Duvale joined Daybreak to discuss ceremony details and the meaning behind it.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African-American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. They formed the 332rd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces.

Freeman Municipal Airport was the site of Freeman Army Airfield (WWII) where more than 104 officers of African-American descent (Tuskegee Airmen) were arrested for simply wanting to be treated equally when they tried to enter the all-white officer’s club. The mutiny and its aftermath led directly to the full integration of the armed forces of the United States three years later through Executive Order by President Truman. Jerry Burton National President of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., and Bryan Patrick Avery the grandson of Master Sgt. Harold Beaulieau will be speaking at the ceremony.

