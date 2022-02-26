Local

Twenty Two Juice Bar now open in Bottleworks Disrict

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juicery and smoothie bar inspired by a tropical getaway is now open in the Bottleworks District.

Twenty Two Juice Bar is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Leslie and Ross Hanna.

The couple says they decided to start offering smoothies, fresh juice, and Açaí bowls after enjoying them on their honeymoon to Hawaii nearly a decade ago.

They first operated out of a 1964 Shasta Airflyte Camper that they used as a mobile food trailer before opening a brick-and-mortar location inside Indianapolis City Market.

The newest Twenty Two Juice Bar is located inside The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District.