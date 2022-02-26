Local

Twenty Two Juice Bar now open in Bottleworks Disrict

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juicery and smoothie bar inspired by a tropical getaway is now open in the Bottleworks District.

Twenty Two Juice Bar is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Leslie and Ross Hanna.

The couple says they decided to start offering smoothies, fresh juice, and Açaí bowls after enjoying them on their honeymoon to Hawaii nearly a decade ago.

They first operated out of a 1964 Shasta Airflyte Camper that they used as a mobile food trailer before opening a brick-and-mortar location inside Indianapolis City Market.

The newest Twenty Two Juice Bar is located inside The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District.

An Açaí bowl from Twenty Two Juice Bar.

