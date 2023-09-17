Two-car crash outside Bloomington kills 1, injures another

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died Friday morning after colliding head-on with another vehicle on State Road 45.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Haylee Keller from Greene County.

Around 11:28 a.m. Friday, Monroe County deputies were dispatched to S.R. 45 West and Eller Road on a report of a head-on collision between two vehicles.

When deputies and crash investigators arrived, they learned that Keller was driving east on S.R. 45. The other driver, Zachary Seiger of Putnam County, was driving west when he traveled left of center and hit Keller.

Keller was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Seiger received incapacitating injuries to his leg and torso.

Investigators are still working to gather additional information on the accident.