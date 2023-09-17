Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Two-car crash outside Bloomington kills 1, injures another

(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died Friday morning after colliding head-on with another vehicle on State Road 45.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Haylee Keller from Greene County.

Around 11:28 a.m. Friday, Monroe County deputies were dispatched to S.R. 45 West and Eller Road on a report of a head-on collision between two vehicles.

When deputies and crash investigators arrived, they learned that Keller was driving east on S.R. 45. The other driver, Zachary Seiger of Putnam County, was driving west when he traveled left of center and hit Keller.

Keller was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Seiger received incapacitating injuries to his leg and torso.

Investigators are still working to gather additional information on the accident.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Battle on the Bricks underway...
Motorsports /
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner...
Entertainment /
Former Colts player missing after...
Indiana News /
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy...
National News /
Community Link: D.J. Geno and...
Community Link /
South Korea’s Yoon warns against...
International News /
Driver killed, car destroyed, in...
Local News /
Officials concerned about fentanyl-laced prescription...
Local News /