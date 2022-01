Local

Two crashes slow EB I-70 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two serious crashes closed eastbound Interstate 70 near Shadeland Avenue for about half an hour Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police is investigating the crash.

ISP says all eastbound lanes are closed just west of Shadeland Avenue and alternate routes should be sought.

At 9:28 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation said the ramp in the would be partially blocked for an hour.

ISP tweeted at 9:46 a.m. that two lanes are now open.