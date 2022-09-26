Local

US Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a fresh start? The U.S. Postal Service will host a job fair Monday to try and fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and the surrounding area.

The job fair will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Indianapolis USPS Conference Center, located at 8765 Guion Road in Indianapolis.

The Postal Service says positions are available with a starting pay of up to $19.62 per hour.

Interested applicants will be able to talk with USPS personnel about the positions and laptops will be available for on-the-spot applications.

Anyone interested in applying for a job with the Postal Service must be 18 years of age and be available to work weekends and holidays.

Visit the USPS careers website to learn more or submit an application.