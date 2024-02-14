Valentine’s Day: Indianapolis couple ‘Running on Love’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Running together can spark a deeper connection, the chance to motivate one another, and the sharing of an activity.

Jen and Monterry Townsend are both avid runners and Geist Half Race Series ambassadors. The two were friends, but ended up dating after Jen invited Terry for a run on the Monon.

“We were friends first talking on the phone and one day I just said, ‘Why don’t you come run with me?’” Jen said.

The couple believes that the activity can be motivation for one another even though they don’t always run together. Monterry usually runs solo to clear his head while Jen will typically run with friends.

“I like to run all the time and she likes to run all the time. It strings our hearts more when we run,” Monterry said.

When it comes to advice to couples that would like to run, the two say to start slow and be compassionate. If you are just beginning to run, start by walking a mile and then push a little longer and gradually increase.



“Take care of your body and your mind, and just train for it,” Monterry said.

The couple says the Geist Half Race Series is their favorite. There are 5K, 10K, and half marathon options.

To register for the Geist Half Race Series, click here.