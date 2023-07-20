VP Harris to speak in Indianapolis on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Social Action Luncheon for the Delta Sigma Theta convention.

Delta Sigma Theta is one of the largest historically Black sororities in the United States. Organizers expect more than 20,000 people at this year’s convention, which started Tuesday.

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Harris at a time such as this — a time when more than ever, we must move forward with fortitude and elevate our power for a new era of impact,” Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta National President, said in a statement. “Vice President Harris has worked to break barriers and fight for working families throughout her lifetime of public service.”

Harris’ speech is not open to the public.

News 8 will provide a live stream of the speech on wishtv.com, the WISH-TV mobile app, and the WISH-TV Facebook page as it happens.