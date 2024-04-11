Where to find the highest-rated pizza places in Indianapolis

Pizza is one of those universal languages that Americans just get. Even if the styles are vastly different based on the region—like a thin wide slice from New York, a thick square cut with crispy edges from Detroit, or deep cheesy pie in a pan from Chicago—many can agree that the combination of chewy dough, tangy sauce, and gooey cheese is a true American classic.

The growing number of pizza joints is enough proof: more than 73,000 pizza restaurants were logged in the United States in 2023. Yet, with so many options to choose from, how is a pizza connoisseur supposed to know the best place to grab a slice?

There’s a lot of competition out there to become the best pizza place in town, especially with people who have a lot of opinions. The aesthetic is always important to consider; maybe customers prefer a classic greasy joint with checkered tablecloths and shakers of Parmesan and red pepper flakes to douse their slice, or perhaps something artisanal with wood-fired pies served with a thoughtfully curated wine menu. Then there’s the pizza itself. Is the restaurant using high-quality ingredients? Does the taste make you want to keep eating more and more?

It may seem like a lot of meticulous details, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 slices of pizza in a year, it only makes sense that all of these details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot. Thankfully, there’s enough data out there to steer customers in the right direction instead of having to do the research themselves.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Indianapolis using data from Yelp. Data is as of March 29, 2024. Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 25 reviews were considered.

#30. Diavola Pizza

– Rating: 4.2/5 (354 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1134 East 54th St. Ste I Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, wine bars, italian

#29. Some Guys Pizza Pasta Grill

– Rating: 4.3/5 (264 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6235 Allisonville Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, italian, sandwiches

#28. Ball Park Pizza and Eatery

– Rating: 4.3/5 (29 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5055 East 10th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#27. Pizza di Tito

– Rating: 4.3/5 (25 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 115 West Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, breakfast & brunch

#26. Sam’s Silver Circle Bar

– Rating: 4.3/5 (88 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1102 Fletcher Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, bars

#25. Coffee Junkiez Pizza Junkiez

– Rating: 4.3/5 (128 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1121 East Stop 11 Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, coffee & tea

#24. Brozinni Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.3/5 (451 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8810 South Emerson Ave. Ste 240 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, salad, italian

#23. Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza

– Rating: 4.3/5 (702 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5646 East Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, sandwiches, salad

#22. Big Lug Canteen

– Rating: 4.3/5 (654 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1435 East 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: breweries, american, pizza

#21. King Dough Indy

– Rating: 4.3/5 (483 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 452 North Highland Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, chicken wings

#20. Noble Roman’s

– Rating: 4.3/5 (69 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7201 West 10th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, salad, bars

#19. Greeks Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.4/5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 9613 North College Ste B Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, sandwiches, salad

#18. Just Pizza

– Rating: 4.4/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2140 North Mitthoeffer Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, barbeque, burgers

#17. Gather 22

– Rating: 4.4/5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 22 East 22nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: coffee & tea, pizza, cocktail bars

#16. Agostino’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.4/5 (29 reviews)

– Address: 7026 Shore Ter Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, chicken wings

#15. Manhattan Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (111 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 6225 West 56th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#14. Upland Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (64 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4939 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, brewpubs, sports bars

#13. Pasquale’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7755 East Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: italian, pizza, sandwiches

#12. New Village Pizza

– Rating: 4.6/5 (27 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2002 North Arlington Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#11. Magoo’s California Pizza

– Rating: 4.6/5 (268 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4919 West 38th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, fast food

#10. Greek’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.6/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 630 Virginia Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#9. Spicy Doner

– Rating: 4.6/5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 8028 South Emerson Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, indian, mediterranean

#8. Azzip Pizza

– Rating: 4.6/5 (73 reviews)

– Address: 1120 East Stop 11 Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, salad

#7. I Tre Mori

– Rating: 4.6/5 (295 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8220 East 106th St. Ste 200 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, wine bars, italian

#6. Greek’s Pizzeria- Indianapolis

– Rating: 4.6/5 (101 reviews)

– Address: 1601 Columbia Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza, italian

#5. Grump’s Slicestop

– Rating: 4.7/5 (52 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2201 East 46th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#4. Mia Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.7/5 (36 reviews)

– Address: 7389 North Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#3. Futuro

– Rating: 4.7/5 (244 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 19 Cruse St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#2. Pizza Palace California Style

– Rating: 4.7/5 (40 reviews)

– Address: 7940 Michigan Road Ste 16 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

#1. Pronta Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.7/5 (38 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 325 West Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: pizza

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.