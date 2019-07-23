Woman in custody after car chase ends downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody after a car chase that went around the city ended downtown early Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the chase originally started just before 3 a.m. on the city’s west side.

Police chased the female suspect through the northside, the northwest side and then finally downtown, where the chase ended on I-65 at the Meridian Street exit just after 3:15 a.m.

Police successfully deployed stop sticks and took out a number of her tires.

The woman, who told police she had served time in prison for a “corrupt business influence charge,” is currently on house arrest.

There were no injuries involved in the chase.

