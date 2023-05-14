Man arrested in connection to shooting death of toddler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jahbar Scott for neglect of a dependent causing death.

Police arrested Scott in connection to the death of a toddler who was shot on Friday night.

Indianapolis police responded at 9:05 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue. That’s a residential area northwest of North Sherman Drive and East 10th Street.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children before dying.

The boy’s parents were present at the scene when police arrived and cooperated with police. The boy’s age was not made available.

The shooting was reported as “self-inflicted and accidental” by police, but they are still working to determine what exactly happened Friday night.