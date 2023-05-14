Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man arrested in connection to shooting death of toddler

Jahbar Scott (Photo provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jahbar Scott for neglect of a dependent causing death.

Police arrested Scott in connection to the death of a toddler who was shot on Friday night.

Indianapolis police responded at 9:05 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue. That’s a residential area northwest of North Sherman Drive and East 10th Street.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children before dying.

The boy’s parents were present at the scene when police arrived and cooperated with police. The boy’s age was not made available.

The shooting was reported as “self-inflicted and accidental” by police, but they are still working to determine what exactly happened Friday night.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Silver Alert: 27-year-old woman...
Indiana News /
Saturday Night Weather
Weather Blog /
Rochester man arrested for child...
Crime Watch 8 /
Conservation officers recover body from...
Local News /
One killed as tornado hits...
National News /
Pacers Aaron Nesmith rides road...
Sports /
Islamic Jihad leader: Cease-fire reached...
International News /
DeSantis vies with Trump to...
National News /