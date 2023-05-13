Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD finds child with gunshot wound

(WISH File Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler died after being shot Friday night, police say.

Indianapolis police responded at 9:05 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue. That’s a residential area northwest of North Sherman Drive and East 10th Street.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children before dying.

The boy’s parents were present at the scene when police arrived and cooperated with police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say this incident was reported as possibly self-inflicted and accidental.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Racing great Mario Andretti would...
Motorsports /
Colton Herta eyes Indianapolis GP...
Motorsports /
What did fmr. US surgeon...
Medical /
Browns rookie tackle, Indy native...
Sports /
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr....
Local News /
Indianapolis firefighters respond to chemical...
Local News /
Christian Lundgaard claims 1st career...
Motorsports /
Qualifying results for 2023 GMR...
Motorsports /