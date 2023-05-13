IMPD finds child with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler died after being shot Friday night, police say.

Indianapolis police responded at 9:05 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue. That’s a residential area northwest of North Sherman Drive and East 10th Street.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children before dying.

The boy’s parents were present at the scene when police arrived and cooperated with police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say this incident was reported as possibly self-inflicted and accidental.