Man found stabbed in semi on I-70 dies; 1 in custody

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A man found stabbed last week inside a disabled semi along Interstate 70 has died of his injuries, and a second man who was inside the semi has been charged with murder.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 p.m. Aug. 16 to the 156 mile marker of I-70 near Richmond. They arrived to find a man later identified as 55-year-old Angel Cruz, of Miami, Florida, with apparent stab wounds, according to Sheriff Randy Retter.

Cruz was initially taken to Reid Health in Richmond and then to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He underwent surgery and was in critical condition but died, according to a Friday email from the sheriff’s office.

Pavel Nery-Gonzalez, 47, of Miami, was also in the semi and was taken into custody that night on aggravated battery charges. Following an autopsy of Cruz, Nery-Gonzalez has been charged with murder, the sheriff said Friday.

On Friday, Nery-Gonzalez remained in the Wayne County Jail.