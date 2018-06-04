Man wanted in fatal Dollar General shooting captured in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — A man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a dollar store employee has been captured in Nevada, according to U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas arrested 51-year-old Douglas Cobbs, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Brian Eure at a Dollar General in the 5400 block of Emerson Way on May 27.

Last week, police released surveillance videos and photos of the incident hoping to get assistance from the public in his capture.

Cobbs was listed in the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada without bail on Sunday night.

A request to the U.S. Marshals for additional information about the arrest and Cobbs’ extradition status had not been answered on Sunday.

A request to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for comment on the arrest had not been answered on Sunday.