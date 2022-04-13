Medical

Tick species with lethal bite hits Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tick season is upon Indiana, and doctors are warning Hoosiers to pay particular attention to a certain kind of bite.

The species of tick is unlike any other. When it latches to a person’s skin it releases a dangerous bacterium that can lead to organ failure and even death.

It’s called the Rocky Mountain wood tick — or the brown dog tick — and its bite can lead to Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

News 8 spoke with Cait Hill, a professor and entomologist at Purdue University, who explains what Hoosiers need to know about the disease.

“You need to catch the infection and treat it early,” Hill said. “It’s actually a very serious disease if it’s not caught and treated with antibiotics. The very early signs include headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. In many cases, people who’ve acquired the bacterium will develop a rash over several days.”

She estimates from 30 to 80 cases are reported each year in Indiana. If bitten, research shows a person has approximately five days to get treatment before organ failure sets in.

Hill goes on to say it’s essential to take proper precautions when venturing out on trails and grassy areas. She says tick spray, light-colored clothing, and a tick check after being outdoors are key.