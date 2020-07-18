Tracking COVID-19 spread: What you need to know from data expert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Data analysts at the Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute developed a tool to detect early warning signs of a possible coronavirus spread.

The tool tracks key indicators including positive cases, emergency room visits, and hospital and intensive care unit admissions as well as death.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Shaun Grannis, Regenstrief vice president for data and analytics, about the COVID-19 Data Dashboard — a product of the Institute and its partners — and the role it plays in helping keep Indiana health officials at the state, regional and county levels updated with the latest coronavirus trends.

Grannis also discussed why it’s vital Hoosiers themselves keep pace with the outbreak so they can keep themselves and loved ones safe from infection.

Watch the video for details.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.